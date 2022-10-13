Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 47,216 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,216 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,354,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

