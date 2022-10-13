Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 89.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 990,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 467,270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

