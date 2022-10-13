Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 22,419 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.36% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 32.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $381.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

