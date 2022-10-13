Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 34.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.3% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 730,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.
Bilibili Trading Down 2.4 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
