Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 34.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.3% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 730,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BILI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.