Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $79,143,799. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,245.99 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,649.59 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,192.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

