Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys 1,990 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $403,843.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

