Pamela M. Arway Sells 239 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Hershey stock opened at $224.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.94.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.