Insider Selling: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CAO Sells 620 Shares of Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SJW Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.