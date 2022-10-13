Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$41,187.90 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$41,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,854.16.
Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SEA stock opened at C$16.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 535.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.50. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.00.
About Seabridge Gold
