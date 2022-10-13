Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$41,187.90 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$41,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,854.16.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$16.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 535.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.50. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.00.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

