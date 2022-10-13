Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 101 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.99 and its 200-day moving average is $347.55. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

