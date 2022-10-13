Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Buys A$31,720.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Rating) insider Katharine Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$31.72 ($22.18) per share, with a total value of A$31,720.00 ($22,181.82).

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 5th. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management.

See Also

