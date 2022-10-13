PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,200 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $33,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,752,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,192,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $34,180.20.

PRT stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

