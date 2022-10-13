Albert George Beraldo Buys 25,000 Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Stock

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) Director Albert George Beraldo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,272.50.

Albert George Beraldo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Albert George Beraldo acquired 5,600 shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,440.00.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MDNA opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.03. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Medicenna Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bloom Burton decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Medicenna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.