Jaime Pereira Acquires 1,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jaime Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00.

Global Partners stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $928.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 39.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

