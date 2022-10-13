Citigroup Cuts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $57.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

