Mizuho Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $264.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $288.00 to $264.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.37.

NYSE:SHW opened at $201.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $200.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.65.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

