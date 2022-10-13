Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $223.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.28. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

