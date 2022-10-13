Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.71. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

