Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHLB. Hovde Group started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

