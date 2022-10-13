BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.0 %

BHP opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 20,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 520,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 94,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

