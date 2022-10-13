Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $888.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.