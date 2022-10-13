Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

