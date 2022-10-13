Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.56.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

