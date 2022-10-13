BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.87. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.