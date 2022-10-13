Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

