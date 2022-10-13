CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.79.
