Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,408,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 761,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

