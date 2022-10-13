Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
NYSE BSAC opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 696,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
