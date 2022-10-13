Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE BSAC opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after purchasing an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 696,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

