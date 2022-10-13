CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $322.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,150 shares of company stock worth $381,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

