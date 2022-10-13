BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.9 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.