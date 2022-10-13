Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 554,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after buying an additional 1,648,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.