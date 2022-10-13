Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.35.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 421,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

