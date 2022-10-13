StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.32.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.