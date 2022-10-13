CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CorMedix Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CRMD opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.02.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.