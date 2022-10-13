StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Chase Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CCF opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $114.22.
About Chase
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.