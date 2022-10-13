StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chase Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CCF opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $114.22.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

