Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

