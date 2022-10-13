British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BTI opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
