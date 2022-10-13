British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BTI opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

