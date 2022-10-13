Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.48. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

