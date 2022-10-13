Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BHB opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $410.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.56.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

