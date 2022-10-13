BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE BGSF opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. BGSF has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BGSF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

