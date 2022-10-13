C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

AI stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.70. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,622 shares of company stock worth $1,297,424. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

