Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $242.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

