Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $242.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
