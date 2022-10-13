Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $383.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $13,015,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 267,362 shares during the period.

About Adecoagro

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.