Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
NYSE:AGI opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Further Reading
