StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

