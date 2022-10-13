AES (NYSE:AES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $8,952,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

