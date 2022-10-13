Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.
Aegon Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.
Institutional Trading of Aegon
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
