American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AEP opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

