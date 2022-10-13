StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

