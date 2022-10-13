American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 1,208,317 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

